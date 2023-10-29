NASCAR sets Championship 4 field at Martinsville Speedway: Live updates Hamlin wins Stage 1

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field will be determined Sunday after 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

With Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Christopher Bell (Homestead Miami Speedway) having advanced with victories in the first two races of the Round of 8, two spots remain in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Six drivers will be vying for the final two slots: Wiliam Byron, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher.

Byron (plus-30) and Blaney (plus-12) are above the cutline in the last two provisional spots entering Martinsville. Needing to makie up points or advance through an automatic victory are Reddick (-10), Hamlin (-17), (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43).

Truex will start from the pole position for the second consecutive race. Click here for the starting lineup.

