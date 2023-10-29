NASCAR sets Championship 4 field at Martinsville Speedway: Live updates Hamlin wins Stage 1
Two more drivers will join Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell to race for the 2023 Cup Series championship.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 field will be determined Sunday after 500 laps at Martinsville Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC).
With Kyle Larson (Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Christopher Bell (Homestead Miami Speedway) having advanced with victories in the first two races of the Round of 8, two spots remain in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Six drivers will be vying for the final two slots: Wiliam Byron, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher.
Byron (plus-30) and Blaney (plus-12) are above the cutline in the last two provisional spots entering Martinsville. Needing to makie up points or advance through an automatic victory are Reddick (-10), Hamlin (-17), (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43).
Truex will start from the pole position for the second consecutive race. Click here for the starting lineup.
Follow along below for updates during and after Sunday’s 500-lap race at Martinsville Speedway.
Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney got off to strong starts in their bids to make the Championship 4.
Hamlin won Stage 1 at Martinsville Speedway to stay on track for his first victory at the short track in eight years and an automatic berth in the title race at Phoenix.
Blaney, who entered Martinsville 10 points above the cutline in the final transfer spot, banked nine points by finishing second to Hamlin.
Martin Truex Jr. finished third in the stage and gained eight stage points.
The big loser was William Byron, who entered the race with a 30-point advantage on the cutline. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was 12th in the stage, gaining zero points and allowing Hamlin, Truex and Blaney to cut into his margin.
The first yellow flag at Martinsville marked an anxious moment for Denny Hamlin.
With the leader beginning to lap cars, the pressure mounted on those running on the fringe of the top 30. Austin Dillon applied the heat to Alex Bowman, who hit Harrison Burton off Turn 2 to trigger the multicar pileup that also included Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez.
Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. (running second) both escaped the chaos and pitted during the caution.
On the Lap 112 restart, Hamlin took the outside, and Truex allowed his teammate to slide down into the lead. But Ryan Blaney took advantage of the teamwork and passed Truex for second.
With 20 percent of 500 laps complete at Martinsville Speedway, Denny Hamlin leads Joe Gibbs Racing teammate by Martin Truex Jr. by 1.767 seconds.
Hamlin (53 laps led) and Truex (47) have led all the laps so far.
Trying to win his first race at Martinsville Speedway in eight years, Denny Hamlin seized the lead from Martin Truex Jr. on Lap 48 of 500.
Hamlin, a Chesterfield, Virginia, native, has won five times at his home-state short track, but his most recent Martinsville victory was March 29, 2015.
With the lead change, Hamlin currently is in a provisional transfer spot to the Championship 4. William Byron, who runs 14th, is in the final position on points.
Ryan Blaney is minus-13 to the cutline but on track to gain stage points while running seventh.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, both trying to race their way into the Championship 4, settled into the first two spots at the front of the field at Martinsville Speedway.
The field settled into a mostly single-file line behind the top two. The first stage will comprise 130 of 500 laps around the 0.526-mile oval.
