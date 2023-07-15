Drivers, storylines to watch at New Hampshire

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will be the center of attention heading into Sunday afternoon’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Oklahoma native is the defending winner at the 1.058-mile track, and he has five national series wins in eight starts.

Bell reached the playoffs with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) on Easter Sunday, but he has since gone winless in Cup Series competition. He enters the New Hampshire race fourth in the regular-season standings.

Other storylines to watch:

—In Dustin Long’s Friday 5 column, Michael McDowell’s crew chief Travis Peterson said that “the next four weeks is our playoff stretch.” McDowell is currently above the playoff cutline with seven races remaining in the regular season, but the next four races are at tracks where the veteran driver has historically struggled. Peterson’s goal is to stay within five or 10 points of the cutline by the time the schedule turns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

—Diandra Leslie-Pelecky highlighted Kyle Busch and William Byron in her weekly column as the top two championship contenders entering New Hampshire. She pointed out that each driver can remain on this path with simple objectives. Byron needs to continue his consistent stretch of finishing races while Busch needs to avoid some of the early-race mistakes that have plagued the No. 8 team.

