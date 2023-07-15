 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drivers, storylines to watch at New Hampshire

The Cup Series teams take on New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the battle for the playoffs intensifies.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 15: Blaine Perkins, driver of the #02 Inflatable Park Chevrolet, Anthony Alfredo, driver of the #78 Steele Group Chevrolet, and Jeremy Clements, driver of the #51 Spartan Waste/Fox Sports 98.3 Chevrolet, are assisted by the NASCAR Safety Crew after an on-track incident on a restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, 2023 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell will be the center of attention heading into Sunday afternoon’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Oklahoma native is the defending winner at the 1.058-mile track, and he has five national series wins in eight starts.

Bell reached the playoffs with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) on Easter Sunday, but he has since gone winless in Cup Series competition. He enters the New Hampshire race fourth in the regular-season standings.

Other storylines to watch:

In Dustin Long’s Friday 5 column, Michael McDowell’s crew chief Travis Peterson said that “the next four weeks is our playoff stretch.” McDowell is currently above the playoff cutline with seven races remaining in the regular season, but the next four races are at tracks where the veteran driver has historically struggled. Peterson’s goal is to stay within five or 10 points of the cutline by the time the schedule turns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

—Diandra Leslie-Pelecky highlighted Kyle Busch and William Byron in her weekly column as the top two championship contenders entering New Hampshire. She pointed out that each driver can remain on this path with simple objectives. Byron needs to continue his consistent stretch of finishing races while Busch needs to avoid some of the early-race mistakes that have plagued the No. 8 team.

Updates