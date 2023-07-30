Live updates from NASCAR Cup at Richmond: Will Hamlin and Larson square off again?
Follow along for real-time reports from the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway.
RICHMOND, Va. — The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action at Richmond Raceway with all eyes on Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson after their run-in at Pocono Raceway.
Hamlin took the lead by diving to the inside in a maneuver that shoved Larson out of the groove, prompting the latest chapter in a neverending debate over racing etiquette.
Larson still was wrestling Saturday with his emotions about the incident, which he said has lingered longer than any in his two-decade racing career “because it’s happened more often with him than any other driver in my career.”
With five races remaining before the 16-driver playoff field is set, there’s much at stake for winless drivers who want to qualify for the 10-race championship run.
Tyler Reddick is on the pole position after qualifying first for the fifth time in his 132 Cup starts. It’s the first pole of the season for the 23XI Racing driver, who will be starting alongside Kyle Busch (click here for the starting lineup).
Hamlin, a Chesterfield, Virginia, native who grew up 20 minutes south of the 0.75-mile oval, qualified third. Larson will start 14th.
Given their Richmond records, a Hamlin-Larson rematch for the checkered flag certainly is possible. Hamlin has four victories at his hometown track (most recently on April 3, 2022), and Larson was the most recent winner at Richmond on April 2 (his second win here).
Prerace coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA with the green flag at 3:16 p.m. ET.
After being put on pause during the pandemic, NASCAR returned to having prerace drivers meetings this season.
This reporter attended his first drivers meeting in nearly four years, and it was a familiar sight: Sponsor VIPs, drivers smiling for photo ops with fans and a crowded room.
The narrative naturally starts with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.
In the wake of Hamlin moving him out of the lead for his 50th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, Larson still is going through some things.
There’s a lot to process — aside from losing out on his third victory of the season (and five more playoff points), Pocono marked his latest run-in with a close friend who is his golfing buddy off the track and seemingly the bane of the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s existence on the track.
And it has other drivers re-evaluating the lengths they’ll go to earn a victory.
Other angles to watch in Richmond:
—Since the track moved to two annual daytime races last season, Richmond has become a race laden with strategy predicated on tire degradation. NASCAR on NBC analyst Steve Letarte will need to be on top of the myriad calls for two and four tires over 400 laps.
—Though they were less high-profile, Pocono also delivered skirmishes between Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie. NASCAR met with all four drivers Saturday to defuse any lingering tensions, but it still is worth monitoring.
—Kevin Harvick’s most recent victory was at Richmond last August. With 15 races remaining in his Cup carer, is the future NASCAR Hall of Famer poised to end his winless streak in 2023?