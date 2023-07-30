Live updates from NASCAR Cup at Richmond: Will Hamlin and Larson square off again?

RICHMOND, Va. — The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action at Richmond Raceway with all eyes on Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson after their run-in at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin took the lead by diving to the inside in a maneuver that shoved Larson out of the groove, prompting the latest chapter in a neverending debate over racing etiquette.

Larson still was wrestling Saturday with his emotions about the incident, which he said has lingered longer than any in his two-decade racing career “because it’s happened more often with him than any other driver in my career.”

With five races remaining before the 16-driver playoff field is set, there’s much at stake for winless drivers who want to qualify for the 10-race championship run.

Tyler Reddick is on the pole position after qualifying first for the fifth time in his 132 Cup starts. It’s the first pole of the season for the 23XI Racing driver, who will be starting alongside Kyle Busch (click here for the starting lineup).

Hamlin, a Chesterfield, Virginia, native who grew up 20 minutes south of the 0.75-mile oval, qualified third. Larson will start 14th.

Given their Richmond records, a Hamlin-Larson rematch for the checkered flag certainly is possible. Hamlin has four victories at his hometown track (most recently on April 3, 2022), and Larson was the most recent winner at Richmond on April 2 (his second win here).

Prerace coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA with the green flag at 3:16 p.m. ET.

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday from the racetrack.