Live Blog: Xfinity Series drivers, storylines to watch at New Hampshire
The Xfinity Series returns to New Hampshire as five spots remain in the playoff picture
There is only one driver entered in today’s Xfinity Series race who has a series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier snapped Toyota’s streak of dominance in 2022 with his first win at the 1.058-mile track. Now he will try to defend his win while facing off against the winless field in today’s race on USA Network.
Other storylines to watch:
—NASCAR made the decision to move the start time up to 3:01 p.m. ET.
—JR Motorsports was the dominant team during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. The full-time drivers and Kyle Larson combined to win 15 races. Allgaier is the only driver in the lineup to win a race in 2023. Josh Berry and Sam Mayer are both currently in the playoffs on points, but Brandon Jones sits three spots below the cutline.
—John Hunter Nemechek has an opportunity to continue a unique streak. Every time that he has won during the 2023 Xfinity Series season, he has started the race from the second position. This streak started at Fontana and continued at Martinsville and Atlanta. The North Carolina native lines up second overall for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire.
Riley Herbst hit the all on Lap 101 after contact with the front of Austin Dillon’s Chevrolet turned him into the wall.
Herbst moved up the track after clearing Austin Hill, but he was not clear of Dillon. The left front of the No. 10 Chevrolet hit the right rear of the No. 98 Ford and sparked the crash.
Herbst and Dillon were both able to make it back to their pit stalls where their crews made the repairs that they could. They both went on the DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy) clock.
Herbst, who continues to battle Parker Kligerman for the final playoff spot, entered the day at six points above the cutline. He moved up to 40 points to the good after a wreck ended Kligerman’s day.
Sammy Smith won his first stage of the 2023 season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Smith started at the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments, and he spent the first two stages working his way through the field. He was able to get back in contention for the stage win after using pit strategy.
When the caution flew for Connor Mosack spinning, the leaders headed down pit road for fuel and tires. Smith stayed out with Parker Retzlaff, who inherited the lead. He then jumped to the front of the pack in the No. 18 Toyota and got the stage win.
Retzlaff took second in the stage after a late battle with Sheldon Creed, who finished third.
Connor Mosack brought out the fourth caution of the day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He spun in the No. 24 Toyota and made contact with the outside wall.
Pit road opened with five laps to go, and the leaders all headed down to their stalls. John Hunter Nemechek won the race off pit road over Josh Berry. Cole Custer lost a spot while Riley Herbst gained one.
Parker Retzlaff stayed out on the track in the No. 31 Chevrolet, and he inherited the lead. Sammy Smith was second after staying out in the No. 18 Toyota. Sheldon Creed and Josh Williams stayed out and inherited third and fourth, respectively.
A stack-up occurred on the Lap 71 restart that led to a multi-car crash.
Parker Kligerman was the first to experience issues. He hit Daniel Hemric from behind and crumpled his hood. The drivers behind him began to fan out to avoid the crash. Some collided with each other; others hit the inside wall.
The incident collected Kligerman, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Blaine Perkins, Mason Massey, Parker Retzlaff, Chris Hacker, Patrick Emerling, Ryan Ellis, Anthony Alfredo, and Alex Labbe.
The incident ended Kligerman’s day. He entered the race as the first driver below the playoff cutline. He was six points behind Riley Herbst, who avoided the multi-car incident and continued with the race. He fell to more than 40 points behind Herbst after the incident.
Chad Finchum brought out the caution on Lap 65 after his No. 66 Ford stalled. He was on pit road, but he was not in his stall.
Pole-sitter Chandler Smith had led the field to the green flag for the start of stage 2, but John Hunter Nemechek dove to his inside and took the lead before completing the first lap.
Nemechek put distance between himself and Smith while building up a lead of nearly one second.
Austin Hill moved from the edge of the top 10 in stage 1 to third in stage 2 after a strong pit stop from his crew. He was not able to maintain this spot as Cole Custer and Josh Berry both passed him.
Justin Allgaier started the stage 25th overall after a pit road penalty, but he moved up to 20th in the running order before the caution flew.
NASCAR issued a penalty to Justin Allgaier’s team for pitting outside of the pit stall. The stage 1 winner overshot his pit stall and had to back up before the crew completed the stop.
The rear-tire changer started to take off lug nuts before Allgaier backed up into the stall, which led to the penalty. Allgaier fell back to 27th in the running order as the last car on the lead lap.
Allgaier moved up to 25th for the restart. Sammy Smith and Joe Graf Jr. both received speeding penalties on pit road.
“This is what makes a championship team right here,” said spotter Eddie D’Hondt over the radio. “Accept the challenge.”
Pole-sitter Chandler Smith led the field back to the green flag in the No. 16 Chevrolet after Allgaier’s.
Smith took back the top spot in the order for the start of stage 2. He moved up three spots after a four-tire stop by the Kaulig Racing crew.
The first caution of the Xfinity Series race flew on Lap 42 as Chris Hacker spun in the No. 38 Ford with a left-rear tire issue.
Hacker spun exiting Turn 2 but kept the No. 38 out of the wall. He was able to get going again.
There were only four laps remaining in stage 1, so it ended under caution. Justin Allgaier earned his fifth stage win of the season, tying Cole Custer for the most in the Xfinity Series.
Nemechek ended the stage in second. Custer, Chandler Smith and Josh Berry rounded out the top five.
Rajah Caruth headed down pit road on the final lap of the stage with smoke billowing out of the No. 44 Chevrolet. He said over the radio that he lost oil pressure. The camera showed fluid on the lens.
John Hunter Nemechek and Justin Allgaier made contact on Lap 31 while battling side-by-side for the lead.
Nemechek tried to use lapped traffic as a pick so that he could move past Allgaier on the inside. He made contact with the side of the No. 7 Chevrolet, but both drivers kept their cars straight before continuing.
Allgaier pulled back ahead of Nemechek and continued to lead as the end of stage 1 approached. Cole Custer remained in third place as he tried to chase down Nemechek.
Sammy Smith, who had to start at the rear of the field, worked his way up to 15th while navigating traffic.
The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is at the front of the pack after two Chevrolets led the first nine laps.
Justin Allgaier led from the second lap until the 10th while taking part in a fierce battle with John Hunter Nemechek. The two slid around on the slick track as Cole Custer began to reel them in.
Nemechek took the lead from Allgaier on Lap 10, and he began to put a little distance between himself and the defending New Hampshire winner.
Nemechek was the third driver in 10 laps to run at the front of the pack as he continued to add to his career-high total in laps led.
Pole-sitter Chandler Smith fell to fourth in the running order after leading the first lap of the Xfinity Series race.
Chandler Smith led the first of 200 laps at the 1.058-mile track as Chevrolet drivers occupied seven of the top 10 spots in the starting order.
John Hunter Nemechek started the race on the front row, but defending winner Justin Allgaier quickly made the pass for second. Allgaier then dove to the inside of Smith on the second lap and took the lead.
Smith tried running the outside line, but he lost the second position to Nemechek before falling under attack from Cole Custer.
Sammy Smith, the fastest driver during Xfinity practice on Friday, had to drop to the rear of the field during pace laps. His team had to fix an oil leak ahead of the afternoon’s race.
