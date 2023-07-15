Live Blog: Xfinity Series drivers, storylines to watch at New Hampshire

There is only one driver entered in today’s Xfinity Series race who has a series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier snapped Toyota’s streak of dominance in 2022 with his first win at the 1.058-mile track. Now he will try to defend his win while facing off against the winless field in today’s race on USA Network.

Other storylines to watch:

—NASCAR made the decision to move the start time up to 3:01 p.m. ET.

—JR Motorsports was the dominant team during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. The full-time drivers and Kyle Larson combined to win 15 races. Allgaier is the only driver in the lineup to win a race in 2023. Josh Berry and Sam Mayer are both currently in the playoffs on points, but Brandon Jones sits three spots below the cutline.

—John Hunter Nemechek has an opportunity to continue a unique streak. Every time that he has won during the 2023 Xfinity Series season, he has started the race from the second position. This streak started at Fontana and continued at Martinsville and Atlanta. The North Carolina native lines up second overall for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire.