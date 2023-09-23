Live Xfinity Series updates from Texas Motor Speedway

The Xfinity Series takes on Texas Motor Speedway for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

The 200-lap event at the 1.5-mile track is the second race of the Xfinity playoffs. Eleven drivers will set out with the goal of joining Bristol winner Justin Allgaier in the Round of 8.

There are three past Texas winners in the lineup, two of which are championship eligible. John Hunter Nemechek (65 points above the cutline) won in 2021. Cole Custer (+39) won in 2018. Custer has top-10 finishes in five of his six Xfinity starts at Texas. Trevor Bayne, who won in 2011, is back in the lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.

Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.

