Live Xfinity Series updates from Texas Motor Speedway
A spot in the Round of 8 is on the line at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Xfinity Series takes on Texas Motor Speedway for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).
The 200-lap event at the 1.5-mile track is the second race of the Xfinity playoffs. Eleven drivers will set out with the goal of joining Bristol winner Justin Allgaier in the Round of 8.
There are three past Texas winners in the lineup, two of which are championship eligible. John Hunter Nemechek (65 points above the cutline) won in 2021. Cole Custer (+39) won in 2018. Custer has top-10 finishes in five of his six Xfinity starts at Texas. Trevor Bayne, who won in 2011, is back in the lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.
Follow along for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.
Justin Allgaier led the field to the green flag at Texas on Saturday to start the second race of the playoffs. He did not complete a full lap before the caution flew.
Sam Mayer, who entered the race 14 points below the cutline, slammed hard into the outside after getting loose on the outside lane. The race remained green as he limped the No. 1 back to pit road, but the caution flew as another car was slow on the track.
Riley Herbst also sustained damage on the opening lap of the Texas race after hitting the wall in Turn 4. He went behind the wall and was done for the day.
As the Cup Series drivers showed during qualifying and practice, the top of the track is treacherous. Both Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun after going too high on the track.
Teammate incidents were a prominent storyline at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Contact between Sam Mayer and Josh Berry led to a cut tire on the No. 8. This kicked off a crash that collected both drivers, as well as teammate Brandon Jones.
The three JR Motorsports drivers finished 34th, 35th and 36th. Mayer left Bristol 14 points below the cutline. Berry fell to 24 points below the cutline.
Richard Childress Racing teammates Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill made contact on Lap 217, which sent Hill’s No. 21 into the inside wall. The regular-season champion’s day ended with a 33rd-place finish. Creed finished 11th.
The Texas race provides a rebound opportunity for these playoff drivers. They can try to recover some of their lost points while remaining in contention for a spot in the Round of 8. They can also show that teammates can race around each other without issues.
As Hill told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider, he and Creed remain friends after the Bristol crash. He said they handled the situation away from the track. Hill indicated that they would move forward together while both continuing to compete in the playoffs.
Other storylines to watch:
--Trevor Bayne takes on Texas for the 10th time as an Xfinity Series driver. In his previous nine starts, he scored one top-10 finish, one top five and one win (2011). His average finish is 16.6. He has one DNF.
Bayne, who was third-fastest in Saturday’s practice session with a lap of 181.086 mph, will make his final start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing. This is his final opportunity to score a win and potentially improve his chances of setting up an expanded schedule in 2024.
--Parker Kligerman, the last driver to secure a spot in the playoffs, entered the Round of 12 below the cutline. He scored four stage points early at Bristol but finished 31st and 51 laps behind the leaders after a mechanical issue sent him behind the wall.
Kligerman fell to 22 points below the cutline. He is not yet in must-win territory. He still has an opportunity to capitalize at a track where 11 playoff drivers had issues last season.
If Kligerman can deliver a clean race and a solid finish, he could put himself in contention for a spot in the Round of 8 heading to the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.
Justin Allgaier will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday afternoon’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Allgaier won the pole with a lap of 185.008 mph. This is his third pole of the season and the 10th of his career.
Trevor Bayne will start second with a lap of 184.919 mph. This is his second time lining up inside the top 10 in his third start of the season.
Bayne is followed by Cole Custer (184.281 mph), Josh Berry (184.181 mph) and Austin Hill (184.080 mph).
Sam Mayer in sixth (183.911 mph), Parker Kligerman in seventh (183.799 mph) and Chandler Smith in ninth (183.156 mph) are the only other playoff drivers inside of the top 10.
John Hunter Nemechek will line up 11th with a lap of 182.217 mph. Daniel Hemric will line up 13th with a lap of 182.162 mph. Sammy Smith will line up 15th with a lap of 181.794 mph.
Sheldon Creed in 24th (178.749 mph) and Jeb Burton in 28th (178.253 mph) will line up furthest back of the playoff drivers.
Layne Riggs, making his Xfinity Series debut with Kaulig Racing, will start from the rear of the field after a crash in practice. He was not able to make a qualifying lap as the No. 11 team made repairs.
