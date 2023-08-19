Live Xfinity Series updates from Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN – The Xfinity Series returns to Watkins Glen International for a Saturday afternoon road course race on USA Network.

The 82-lap event at the 2.450-mile track is one of the four remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after a non-series driver, Ty Gibbs, won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week.

Gibbs is back in the lineup for the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. He and Kyle Busch are the two previous winners on the entry list. They join fellow Cup drivers Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Cole Custer on the list of those pulling double duty this weekend.

Gibbs will start from the pole while Bowman will line up second.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 3:30 p.m.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday afternoon from the racetrack.

