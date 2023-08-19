Live Xfinity Series updates from Watkins Glen International
The Xfinity Series returns to Watkins Glen International for the 29th time.
WATKINS GLEN – The Xfinity Series returns to Watkins Glen International for a Saturday afternoon road course race on USA Network.
The 82-lap event at the 2.450-mile track is one of the four remaining races before the playoffs begin. Four spots remain open to new winners after a non-series driver, Ty Gibbs, won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week.
Gibbs is back in the lineup for the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. He and Kyle Busch are the two previous winners on the entry list. They join fellow Cup drivers Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Cole Custer on the list of those pulling double duty this weekend.
Gibbs will start from the pole while Bowman will line up second.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 3:30 p.m.
The Xfinity Series drivers have completed half of the first stage. So far, none have anything with which to challenge Ty Gibbs.
The Indianapolis winner has extended his lead over Justin Allgaier to more than three seconds after starting from the pole. He is well on his way to a stage win.
There have not been any cautions at Watkins Glen. Though there have been cars that have gone off course. This includes Brennan Poole, who spun after contact from Max McLaughlin.
Kaulig Racing dealt with multiple issues early. Chandler Smith spun off the course while Kyle Busch headed down pit road with a tire issue. Daniel Hemric fell outside of the top 10 after starting on the front row.
TROUBLE!
Chandler Smith and Jeremy Clements with issues.
The green flag is in the air at Watkins Glen International!
Ty Gibbs led the field to the green flag to start Saturday’s 82-lap race at the New York road course. Alex Bowman, who lined up second, dropped to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. This put Daniel Hemric on the front row.
REPOST if you're watching
Gibbs quickly jumped to the front of the pack entering Turn 1 while Justin Allgaier made a move past Hemric into second. Kyle Busch and Sam Mayer then moved past the Kaulig Racing driver as Gibbs and Allgaier began to pull away from the field.
The start of the race was clean overall, but there were some close calls for two bubble drivers. Parker Kligerman (-17) and Sheldon Creed (+17) made solid contact while battling for position, but they were able to both continue.
Brandon Jones enters the race weekend at Watkins Glen amid a down season. He has six top-10 finishes, two top fives and two DNFs in his first 22 starts with JR Motorsports.
His average finish is 17.5, which is his worst mark since 2017 when he drove full-time for Richard Childress Racing.
Jones is 65 points below the playoff cutline with four races remaining in the regular season. Parker Kligerman (-17) and Sheldon Creed (+17) are the drivers ahead of him.
Jones does not have an Xfinity Series win at Watkins Glen. His best finish is sixth in 2021, but he won the ARCA Menards Series race at The Glen last season. Can Jones break through for another win at Watkins Glen, this time in Xfinity? He will pursue this goal as he lines up 24th.
According to Brad Daugherty, winning at Watkins Glen is not crucial. The NBC Sports analyst predicted that Jones will win the regular-season finale at Kansas.
Other storylines to watch:
--Hendrick Motorsports has 26 Xfinity Series wins split between seven drivers. Geoffrey Bodine won the organization’s first at Rockingham in 1984. Tony Stewart won its last at Daytona in 2009. Kyle Busch has the most wins at 11.
None of these wins have taken place on a road course.
Alex Bowman will have the opportunity to snap this streak when he drives the No. 17 Chevrolet. He will make his first start of the season as he pursues his second career Xfinity win. His first was at Charlotte in 2017 with Chip Ganassi Racing.
--Ty Gibbs enters the weekend with one Xfinity win at Watkins Glen (2021). He had one of the two best cars last season, which set him up to go back-to-back.
He missed out on the win after spinning in the bus stop and collecting William Byron. Kyle Larson went on to win while AJ Allmendinger finished second. Gibbs finished 27th after Byron spun him later on Lap 78.
Gibbs will make his third start at Watkins Glen, one week after making NASCAR history. He became the youngest driver to win 12 Xfinity races at the age of 20 years, 10 months, one week and one day. He broke the record set by Joey Logano at Darlington in 2012.
If Gibbs can win for the second time in three years, he will break his tie with Cole Custer for 33rd on the all-time Xfinity wins list. He will move into a tie with Darrell Waltrip, Martin Truex Jr., Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric and Elliott Sadler.