Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The Xfinity Series returns to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Xfinity Series returns to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a Saturday evening race.
The 62-lap event at the 2.439-mile track is one of the five remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are four spots open to new winners.
AJ Allmendinger is the only previous winner entered in Saturday’s race. He will try to go back-to-back at the Brickyard after winning the Xfinity race last season. Cup regulars Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain are also in the lineup.
Allmendinger makes his final Xfinity start of the season at Indianapolis. He will start from the pole after being the only driver to complete a lap in less than 95 seconds. He has two wins and four top-10 finishes in his first four Xfinity starts this season, and he will try to cap off his limited schedule with his second consecutive win at Indianapolis.
If Allmendinger wins, it will mark his 18th trip to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series. He will remain 18th on the all-time series wins list, but he will break his tie with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin.
The Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 5:30 p.m.
Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday evening from the racetrack.
The red flag was displayed on Lap 7 after lightning struck within eight miles of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
10 minutes later, another lightning strike was reported. The clock reset to 30 minutes as teams and drivers waited to hear when they could return to the track. A third strike then reset the clock once again.
While the clock counted down, the weather continued to worsen. The light rain changed to a downpour. The cars can race in some wet weather conditions, provided there aren’t safety concerns due to the lack of visibility.
The Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has come to an early halt. The reason is lightning within eight miles of the Indiana track.
Lightning means that the race must come to a stop for a mandatory 30-minute period. Teams can not work on their cars under this break.
Prior to the lightning strike, there were reports of light rain falling in sections of the track. This led to crews pulling out and prepping the grooved tires they use for wet weather conditions.
Ty Gibbs is the leader after seven laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. AJ Allmendinger is second. Cole Custer, Josh Berry and Austin Hill round out the top five.
One driver to watch when the race returns to action is Riley Herbst. He complained about brake issues early in the race.
The green flag has waved at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and AJ Allmendinger has led the first lap after starting from the pole.
The Kaulig driver led the field to the new restart zone between Turns 13 and 14, and he jumped to the front of the pack after starting from the pole.
Who will kiss the bricks? 🧱— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 12, 2023
The #Pennzoil150 is green at @IMS! pic.twitter.com/jkLIRGnUVI
Ty Gibbs quickly challenged entering Turn 1 as he attempted a crossover move. He did not complete the pass, so Allmendinger was able to pull back ahead. Gibbs ultimately took the lead at the start of Lap 3.
The start of the race was calm overall as NASCAR utilized its new restart zone. The field was more spread out entering Turn 1, so there were no pileups.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers are ready for 62 laps of action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Pre-race ceremonies are complete, and the engines are fired for the Xfinity Series’ fourth race at Indy. Will AJ Allmendinger win his second straight race at the road course, or will another driver celebrate in Victory Lane?
The only things standing between NASCAR fans and the answer to that question are the pre-race pace laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the waving of the green flag.
🇺🇸🎻🎺🎶— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 12, 2023
A beautiful anthem. pic.twitter.com/WVSjDGokHk
John Hunter Nemechek has five wins on the season, the most in the Xfinity Series. Yet he does not have a decisive lead in the battle for the regular-season championship.
Nemechek and Austin Hill are in a tie for the top spot with 811 points each. Justin Allgaier is in third with 777 points while Cole Custer is fourth with 705 points.
With five races remaining in the regular season, the battle for the 15 extra playoff points will likely come down to Hill or Nemechek based on their consistency and their nine combined wins.
Both drivers will start Saturday evening’s race inside of the top 10. Hill qualified third in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Nemechek qualified eighth in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
These starting positions will put both drivers in a position to score stage points early and keep the pressure on each other.
Other storylines to watch:
--Only two manufacturers have celebrated Xfinity wins at the Indy road course. Chase Briscoe won for Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance in 2020. Austin Cindric won for Team Penske and Ford Performance in 2021. Allmendinger won for Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet last season.
Toyota has yet to celebrate a road course win at Indy in either the Cup Series or Xfinity Series.
Gibbs’ eight-place finish last season was Toyota’s best finish in Xfinity. Bubba Wallace’s fifth-place finish last season was Toyota’s best finish in Cup.
--Sheldon Creed is currently 18 point above the playoff cutline with five races remaining in the regular season. Parker Kligerman is 18 points below. These two drivers will continue to fight for points at Indianapolis, and they will line up separated by only one row. Creed qualified ninth while Kligerman qualified 12th.
Creed only has one start at the Indiana road course. He finished 23rd. Kligerman has no starts at Indianapolis, but he finished second at Road America two weeks ago.
Both drivers are winless on the season. They will try to snap these streaks at Indianapolis, but they will also have to focus on points. Their respective strategies will be a key storyline to track.