Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – The Xfinity Series returns to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a Saturday evening race.

The 62-lap event at the 2.439-mile track is one of the five remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are four spots open to new winners.



AJ Allmendinger is the only previous winner entered in Saturday’s race. He will try to go back-to-back at the Brickyard after winning the Xfinity race last season. Cup regulars Ty Gibbs and Ross Chastain are also in the lineup.

Allmendinger makes his final Xfinity start of the season at Indianapolis. He will start from the pole after being the only driver to complete a lap in less than 95 seconds. He has two wins and four top-10 finishes in his first four Xfinity starts this season, and he will try to cap off his limited schedule with his second consecutive win at Indianapolis.

If Allmendinger wins, it will mark his 18th trip to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series. He will remain 18th on the all-time series wins list, but he will break his tie with Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin.

The Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 5 p.m. on USA Network. The pre-race coverage will continue on USA at 5:30 p.m.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday evening from the racetrack.