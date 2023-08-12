 Skip navigation
Xfinity Indianapolis starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger claims pole

  
Published August 12, 2023 11:15 AM

AJ Allmendinger will lead the Xfinity Series field to the green flag for Saturday evening’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, the defending winner at the road course, won the pole with a lap of 92.985 mph. This is his third consecutive Xfinity pole at Indianapolis. He finished second and first in the last two races at the track.

Ty Gibbs will start second with a lap of 92.352 mph.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Gibbs is followed by is followed by Josh Berry (92.342 mph), Austin Hill (92.224 mph) and Daniel Hemric (91.937 mph).

Ross Chastain, the third Cup regular in the field, will line up seventh with a lap of 91.646 mph.

Colin Garrett, Camden Murphy, Conor Daly and Will Rodgers did not qualify for the 38-car field.

Lightning and rain in the area delayed the start of Xfinity practice, so NASCAR modified the qualifying procedure. The drivers took part in one, 20-minute session to determine the starting order. They all had to qualify on the wet-weather tires.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:50 p.m. on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins at 5 p.m. on USA. Pre-race coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on USA.