Saturday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR and IndyCar will be part of a busy day on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday. The day will feature Cup qualifying, the Xfinity race and the NTT IndyCar Series race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. High of 76 degrees and a 34% chance of precipitation when the Xfinity teams are qualifying. High of 84 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race. ... High of 81 degrees and a 46% chance of precipitation when the Cup Series teams are qualifying.

Saturday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity