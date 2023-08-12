 Skip navigation
Saturday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Cup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

  
Published August 12, 2023 07:00 AM

NASCAR and IndyCar will be part of a busy day on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday. The day will feature Cup qualifying, the Xfinity race and the NTT IndyCar Series race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms possible. High of 76 degrees and a 34% chance of precipitation when the Xfinity teams are qualifying. High of 84 degrees and a 24% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race. ... High of 81 degrees and a 46% chance of precipitation when the Cup Series teams are qualifying.

Saturday, Aug. 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 - 10 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 10 - 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 2:30 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series race (85 laps, 207.32 miles; USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM)
  • 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (62 laps, 151.22 miles; USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)