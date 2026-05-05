Astros lose catcher Yainer Diaz ‘for a while’ because of a left oblique strain

HOUSTON — Houston catcher Yainer Diaz was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Tuesday.

Diaz was injured in batting practice Monday and manager Joe Espada didn’t provide a specific timeline for his injury but said he’d be out for “a while.”

The Astros selected the contract of catcher César Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday after Diaz was injured. He’ll serve as the team’s backup until Diaz is healthy with veteran Christian Vázquez stepping in as the starter.

The 27-year-old Diaz is hitting .248 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 26 games this season.

In other moves on Tuesday, the Astros recalled right-hander Jason Alexander and outfielder Zach Dezenzo from Sugar Land. Infielder Nick Allen was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and right-hander Ryan Weiss was optioned to Sugar Land.

Weiss has struggled this season, going 0-3 with a 7.62 ERA in nine games with two starts. He allowed eight hits and seven runs — six earned — in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night.

The Astros also designated outfielder Dustin Harris for assignment Tuesday. Harris hit .226 with four RBIs in 11 games after being selected off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on April 18.