 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Michigan Wolverines
Recent champions Michigan and Florida headline fields in Players Era as its splits into 2 tournaments
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club

Top Clips

snelling_new.jpg
Snelling has upside to become top-50 fantasy SP
nbc_ffhh_sbpicks_260507.jpg
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
nbc_ffhh_tightends_260507.jpg
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Michigan Wolverines
Recent champions Michigan and Florida headline fields in Players Era as its splits into 2 tournaments
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk leads U.S. men’s hockey roster for World Championship, eyes Triple Gold Club

Top Clips

snelling_new.jpg
Snelling has upside to become top-50 fantasy SP
nbc_ffhh_sbpicks_260507.jpg
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
nbc_ffhh_tightends_260507.jpg
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Yankees’ Jasson Domínguez leaves game after crashing into left-field wall catching leadoff drive

  
Published May 7, 2026 01:36 PM
'A lot of pitchers' will be in mix for AL Cy Young
May 6, 2026 12:12 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the early odds for American League Cy Young Award, evaluating options such as Cam Schlittler and Dylan Cease.

NEW YORK — Yankees left fielder Jasson Domínguez left the game against Texas in a cart after crashing into the wall while catching Brandon Nimmo’s drive leading off the first inning.

Domínguez, playing outfield for the Yankees for the second time this season, ran 81 feet to catch Nimmo’s 101 mph shot. He gloved the ball 375 feet from the plate as his left shoulder hit hard against the video advertising board.

Domínguez’s sunglasses flew off as he fell to the warning track chest first, prompting centerfielder Trent Grisham to come over as manager Aaron Boone jogged out to check on Domínguez along with head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, assistant athletic trainer Jimmy Downam and director of sports medicine and rehabilitation Michael Schuk.

Domínguez cupped his head in his glove and sat up after about a minute. He pointed to his shoulder and craned his neck as he was being examined, then walked to a cart under his own power and was seated as the cart drove away.

Cody Bellinger moved from right to left, Amed Rosario switched from third base to right and Ryan McMahon entered the game at third.