Updates from the NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will race in the desert for the Cup title

 • Live Updates
Updated 
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
November 4, 2023 08:11 PM
William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell share what being a NASCAR Cup Series champion represents.

The NASCAR Cup Series will close its 2023 season at Phoenix Raceway, where a champion will be crowned for the fourth consecutive year. Coverage is under way on NBC and Peacock (click here for full details).

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will be battling for the championship, which will be awarded to the best finisher of the four after 312 laps on the 1-mile oval.

Byron qualified first and will try to join Chase Elliott (2020), Larson (2021) and Joey Logano (2022) as the fourth consecutive champion to win the finale from the pole position at Phoenix. Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow along below for updates during and after Sunday’s championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Prerace reading material for Phoenix championship race
Here are the myriad content and posts on NBC Sports that will get you ready to follow today’s storylines at Phoenix Raceway:

What NBC broadcasters will be watching for in Sunday’s title race

Friday 5: NASCAR dreams for Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell began in same place


Championship 4 crew chiefs study methods of Nick Saban, Tony Dungy, Deion Sanders

Championship a time for reflection by Joe Gibbs and team

‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick caps NASCAR’s greatest generation

Friendship fuels William Byron’s career-best Cup season


Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field

William Byron, Ryan Blaney (and his sister) keep it all in the family

Dr. Diandra: Championship Contenders Part 1: Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney


Dr. Diandra: Championship Contenders Part 2: William Byron, Kyle Larson

NASCAR President Steve Phelps touts playoff format, Cup drivers

Cole Custer wins first Xfinity championship

Tony Stewart hails respectful racing for Xfinity championship