Updates from the NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series will close its 2023 season at Phoenix Raceway, where a champion will be crowned for the fourth consecutive year. Coverage is under way on NBC and Peacock (click here for full details).

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will be battling for the championship, which will be awarded to the best finisher of the four after 312 laps on the 1-mile oval.

Byron qualified first and will try to join Chase Elliott (2020), Larson (2021) and Joey Logano (2022) as the fourth consecutive champion to win the finale from the pole position at Phoenix. Click here for the starting lineup.

Follow along below for updates during and after Sunday’s championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.