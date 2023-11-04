Nick Saban, Deion Sanders, Tony Dungy among those NASCAR Cup crew chiefs study

AVONDALE, Ariz. — College football coaches Nick Saban and Deion Sanders, along with former NBA superstar Michael Jordan are among those that Cup crew chiefs — including those vying for a championship Sunday at Phoenix — have studied and applied lessons in leading a team.

The role of crew chief has evolved over the years in NASCAR. It is as much about managing people as making pit calls during a race.

Saban, who has won a record seven college football national championships at the University of Alabama, has been studied by multiple Cup crew chiefs.

Cliff Daniels, who won the 2021 Cup title as Kyle Larson’s crew chief and seeks to capture a second crown Sunday with Larson, said that Saban’s approach is invaluable.

“There are so many values and principles that Saban speaks on and really ingrains in his teams that I think are very important beyond just the competitive side but how to grow and evolve as men in a locker room, as men on a team to go compete every week but also to make yourself grow as a person,” Daniels told NBC Sports. “I think that’s very important for us in racing.”

Daniels also studies many others.

“I am not a Steelers fan at all, but I’m a huge fan of Mike Tomlin,” Daniels said of the coach who is in his 17th season as head coach of the NFL team and has won a Super Bowl. “I think Tomlin leads his men very well. I think there’s a lot of principles and values that he speaks on that they cross over directly.”

Jonathan Hassler, crew chief for title contender Ryan Blaney, has several books on coaching. Some books, including one by former coach and current NBC broadcaster Tony Dungy, are on a table by his bed. Hassler’s office collection includes books by former college basketball coaches John Wooden, who won a record 10 national championships at UCLA, and Mike Krzyzewski, who is the winningest coach in NCAA history.

“I read a ton of that stuff,” Hassler told NBC Sports. “I find a lot of parallels between what they do vs. what we do. It’s not just managing one person. It’s managing a whole team of people and managing a culture. I’ve definitely read about that all the time and love the ideas.”

Chris Gabehart, crew chief for Denny Hamlin, cites Saban and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as coaches he’s studied, along with Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer who is in his first season coaching the University of Colorado football team.

“Deion is trying to take a program that was literally not on the map,” Gabehart told NBC Sports. “ … Now, yes, it is to be seen as to what the way is and can it produce results, but it has clearly motivated the players, the staff, the school, the community, the nation. It has motivated them to pay attention and relevancy is step one, right?

“You have to be relevant. You have to create the concept that you can be greater than average. I think he has done that in very short order. Then there is the small detail of producing. That’s what the Nick Sabans of the world over time have done and that’s a whole different thing altogether.”

Billy Scott, crew chief for Tyler Reddick, doesn’t have to look far for lessons. Sometimes it comes from team meetings that Jordan, a co-owner in 23XI Racing, is involved.

“That is one of the benefits you didn’t really realize, just him being even on the pit box and making some comments about what’s going on and when he comes into the competition meetings and says stuff,” Scott told NBC Sports.

“First off, everybody listens. He’s a proven championship-level athlete. It’s very appreciated, obviously, that he can give us some perspective on stuff and it’s usually well-timed and spot on.”

