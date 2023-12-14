 Skip navigation
2023 Season in Review: Justin Allgaier

  
Published December 14, 2023 08:00 AM

CREW CHIEF: James Pohlman

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Second in Xfinity Series

WINS: Four (Charlotte, Daytona II, Bristol, Martinsville II)

LAPS LED: 643

TOP 5s: 15

TOP 10s: 20

STARTS FROM POLE: Four (Richmond, Charlotte, Kansas, Texas)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Allgaier won four races, the second-most of his Xfinity career. He scored his first wins at Daytona, Charlotte and Martinsville. This last win put him in the Championship 4 for the sixth time in his career.

Allgaier moved to 12th on the all-time Xfinity Series wins list. He passed Greg Biffle, Harry Gant, Dale Earnhardt, Tommy Ellis and Sam Ard. His 643 laps led in 2023 moved him past Matt Kenseth and into seventh on the all-time Xfinity laps led list.

Allgaier led the second-most laps in the series behind John Hunter Nemechek. He led the series with 13 stage wins.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Allgaier crashed three times in the first nine races of the season. He finished last at Phoenix in the spring after sweeping the opening two stages. Allgaier finished 29th at Atlanta the following week after crashing. He then crashed at Talladega after starting inside of the top 10.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Allgaier will be back at JR Motorsports in 2024 and will be a threat to reach the Championship 4 once again. He has not gone winless since the 2016 season and has won at least two races in six different seasons since joining JR Motorsports. He will likely continue this streak.