Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2023 Season in Review: Sam Mayer

  
Published December 13, 2023 08:00 AM

CREW CHIEF: Mardy Lindley

TEAM: JR Motorsports

POINTS: Third in Xfinity Series

WINS: Four (Road America, Watkins Glen, Charlotte Roval, Homestead)

LAPS LED: 177

TOP 5s: 13

TOP 10s: 19

STARTS FROM POLE: One (Charlotte Roval)

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Mayer broke through and won for the first time in Xfinity at Road America. He added three more wins before reaching the Championship 4 for the first time.

Mayer posted career numbers across the board. He matched his career-high of 19 top-10 finishes. He posted a career-best 13 top-five finishes. Mayer improved his average finish from 13.8 in 2022 to 13.2 while leading a career-high 177 laps.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Mayer crashed in the regular-season finale at Kansas and finished 37th. He then crashed during the first two playoff races and finished 35th and 38th. Mayer only avoided playoff elimination by winning at the Roval.

Mayer had inconsistent results at 1.5-mile intermediate tracks. He finished seventh at Las Vegas, 35th at Charlotte, 37th at Kansas and 38th at Texas. He then won at Homestead.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2024: Mayer returns to JR Motorsports and the No. 1 team for his third full-time season. If he continues on his current trajectory, he will likely contend for the win at every road course and throughout the rest of the 33-race season. A playoff appearance is the expectation. A spot in the Championship 4 is a possibility.