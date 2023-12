Grandstand tickets and camping for the inaugural Cup race at Iowa Speedway are sold out, the track announced Monday.

The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol, will be June 16 and air on USA Network.

The track stated that a select number of tickets remain for the June 15 Xfinity Series race (which also will air on USA Network) and June 14 ARCA Menards Series race.

Tickets can be purchased for the Xfinity and ARCA races are www.iowaspeedway.com.