AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season

AM Racing has named Joe Williams crew chief for Hailie Deegan and the No. 15 team as Deegan moves to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a multi-year deal.

Deegan joins AM Racing’s Xfinity program after three seasons in the Craftsman Truck Series and five top-10 finishes. She will pursue Rookie of the Year honors during the 33-race season.

Williams, who spent 2021 and ’22 with SS Green Light Racing, has experience working with Deegan at the Xfinity level. He was her crew chief in 2022 as she made her Xfinity debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Deegan finished 13th.

Williams moved to AM Racing last season and served as crew chief for Brett Moffitt and the No. 25 team. He guided Moffitt to nine top-10 finishes and one top five.

“I am looking forward to working with Joe (Williams) next year as my crew chief,” Deegan said in a statement. “With Joe’s knowledge and experience with AM Racing, alongside the support from the Ford Performance team, I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Williams has celebrated a win as an Xfinity crew chief. He was atop the pit box in February 2022 as Cole Custer scored SS Green Light Racing’s first win at Auto Club Speedway.

Williams has eight top-five finishes in Xfinity split between Andy Lally, Moffitt, Custer, and Chase Briscoe.

“I am excited about the chance to continue to lead AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Williams said in a statement. “The team has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, but there is a lot more to be desired.

“We continue to work hard to strengthen our Xfinity Series program, and with Hailie behind the wheel, it presents us an opportunity to continue showcasing our efforts but also put her in a position to not only contend for top-10 finishes but hopefully challenge for a win throughout the year too.”