Appeals panel upholds DQ of Parker Kligerman’s team after Daytona Truck race

Corey Heim will remain the winner of the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona after an appeal by Henderson Motorsports failed Thursday.

Parker Kligerman took the checkered flag first in last week’s race but his Henderson Motorsports truck failed inspection after it was found to be too low in the rear. That elevated Heim to race winner.

The team’s appeal was heard Thursday.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel explained in upholding the penalty: “The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification.”

The panel’s decision is final.

The panel members for the hearing were Bill Mullis, Kevin Whitaker and Tommy Wheeler.