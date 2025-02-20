 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open quarterfinals
Katie Lou Samuelson
Katie Lou Samuelson signs with Seattle Storm, agent says

Appeals panel upholds DQ of Parker Kligerman’s team after Daytona Truck race

  
Published February 20, 2025 03:00 PM

Corey Heim will remain the winner of the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona after an appeal by Henderson Motorsports failed Thursday.

Parker Kligerman took the checkered flag first in last week’s race but his Henderson Motorsports truck failed inspection after it was found to be too low in the rear. That elevated Heim to race winner.

NASCAR: Cup Practice
The team’s appeal was heard Thursday.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel explained in upholding the penalty: “The panel confirms it is more likely than not a rules violation did occur and the disqualification penalties in Rule 10.5.2.4 necessitate a race disqualification.”

The panel’s decision is final.

The panel members for the hearing were Bill Mullis, Kevin Whitaker and Tommy Wheeler.