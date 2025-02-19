NASCAR issues stiff penalties to Chase Briscoe’s team for violation found after Daytona 500

NASCAR issued severe penalties Wednesday to Chase Briscoe’s Joe Gibbs Racing team for a spoiler violation found after Sunday’s Daytona 500.

NASCAR issued the following penalties:

— Crew chief James Small has been suspended for the next four Cup events through Las Vegas.

— Joe Gibbs Racing has been docked 100 team owner points and 10 playoff points.

— Chase Briscoe has been penalized 100 driver points and 10 playoff points.

— Joe Gibbs Racing has been fined $100,000.

NASCAR stated the penalty was a modification to the spoiler, which is a single-source supplied part.

Briscoe finished fourth in the Daytona 500. With the penalty, he enters Sunday’s race at Atlanta with -67 points.

Also Wednesday, NASCAR:

Penalized the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team 10 team owner points and Todd Gilliland 10 driver points for a violation with the placement of ballast in the car. The penalty drops Gilliland to 10 points heading into Sunday’s race at Atlanta.

Penalized the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team 10 team owner points and Cody Ware 10 driver points for a violation with the placement of ballast in the car. Ware now has two points heading into Sunday’s race at Atlanta.

Both teams had their crew chiefs ejected last week at Daytona.

Elton Sawyer, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the penalties are for unapproved mounting of ballast.

“That one, I don’t have any sympathy for them on,” Sawyer said. “They’re taking hydration systems for the driver that is critical and putting ballast in it. That’s just not cool.”

