Atlanta weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, trucks

  
Published February 20, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR’s three national series roll into Altanta Motor Speedway for their second races of the 2025 season.

Since its 2022 reconfiguration, the 1.54-mile oval in Hampton, Georgia, races more like a superspeedway, making these races similar to last weekend’s season openers at Daytona International Speedway.

The truck and Xfinity Series will race back to back Saturday afternoon, followed Sunday by the Cup Series.

Atlanta Motor Speedway schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 - 6:20 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW)

Saturday, Feb. 22

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 - 11 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 65), 207.9 miles); FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90, 251.02 miles; CW, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 23

Garage open

  • 12 - 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, Stage 1 at Lap 60, Stage 2 at Lap 160, 400.4 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with an afternoon high of 44 degrees and zero chance of rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 52 degrees and zero chance of rain. It’s expected to be sunny and 50 degrees for the start of the truck race; mostly sunny and 51 degrees for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 56 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.