 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Alize Cornet
Alize Cornet to resume tennis career, less than a year after retiring

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324.jpg
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
Assessing which sleeper teams can make Final Four
nbc_cbb_b10drought_250324.jpg
Who has potential to end Big Ten title drought?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Alize Cornet
Alize Cornet to resume tennis career, less than a year after retiring

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324.jpg
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?
Assessing which sleeper teams can make Final Four
nbc_cbb_b10drought_250324.jpg
Who has potential to end Big Ten title drought?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Austin Hill to run five NASCAR Cup races with sponsor United Rentals

  
Published March 24, 2025 02:19 PM

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill will compete in five Cup races with United Rentals as sponsor, Richard Childress Racing announced Monday.

Hill’s five Cup races in the No. 33 are scheduled to be:

April 6 — Darlington

July 6 — Chicago Street Race

Aug. 23 — Daytona

Sept. 13 — Bristol

Oct. 19 — Talladega

Hill, who reached the Xfinity Championship 4 last season, has made 10 Cup starts since 2022.

Andy Street will be Hill’s crew chief in the Cup effort.

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400
Winners, losers after Homestead win by Kyle Larson
While Kyle Larson celebrated his first win of the season, some others left Homestead not so happy.

“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” said Hill in a statement from the team. “United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special.

“I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car. We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience.

“Racing for Richard at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”

Hill won the Atlanta Xfinity race earlier this season and ranks fourth in the points heading into Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.