Austin Hill to run five NASCAR Cup races with sponsor United Rentals

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill will compete in five Cup races with United Rentals as sponsor, Richard Childress Racing announced Monday.

Hill’s five Cup races in the No. 33 are scheduled to be:

April 6 — Darlington

July 6 — Chicago Street Race

Aug. 23 — Daytona

Sept. 13 — Bristol

Oct. 19 — Talladega

Hill, who reached the Xfinity Championship 4 last season, has made 10 Cup starts since 2022.

Andy Street will be Hill’s crew chief in the Cup effort.

“I’m excited to compete in the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet again this year,” said Hill in a statement from the team. “United Rentals has been a longtime supporter of my career and to continue that relationship once again at the top level of our sport is special.

“I’ve enjoyed my starts in the Cup Series so far and the goal is to keep learning every time I climb into the car. We have been strategic with adding new tracks to the lineup each season, which allows me to gain valuable experience.

“Racing for Richard at any level is an honor, but especially in the Cup Series. The focus remains on winning the Xfinity Series championship in November, but any laps in the Cup car are important for the future.”

Hill won the Atlanta Xfinity race earlier this season and ranks fourth in the points heading into Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.