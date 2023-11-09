 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.jpg
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Marcelles Williams.jpg
Marcelles Williams Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Peyton Woodyard.jpg
Peyton Woodyard Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

DeshaunWatson.jpg
Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_colts_231109_1920x1080_2280979011842__894787.jpg
Week 10 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_bears_231109__976195.jpg
Week 10 preview: Panthers vs. Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.jpg
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Marcelles Williams.jpg
Marcelles Williams Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Peyton Woodyard.jpg
Peyton Woodyard Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

Top Clips

DeshaunWatson.jpg
Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_colts_231109_1920x1080_2280979011842__894787.jpg
Week 10 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_bears_231109__976195.jpg
Week 10 preview: Panthers vs. Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brennan Poole driving for Alpha Prime Racing in 2024

  
Published November 9, 2023 12:12 PM

Brennan Poole will drive for a new team during the 2024 Xfinity Series season as he joins Alpha Prime Racing.

Poole will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet full time with Finance Pro Plus and Macc Door Systems as his primary partners. Poole will be teammates with Ryan Ellis, who announced in August his own full-time deal with Alpha Prime Racing.

BrennanPoole44.jpg

Matt Wishart

“We just landed one of the best drivers in the series,” team owner Tommy Joe Martins said. “It’s just a really exciting day for our company.

“It’s the first time we’ve had two full time drivers, and to have them be the quality of Brennan and Ryan…both Caesar and myself are over the moon. He’s exactly what our team needed.”

Poole has 204 starts across the three national NASCAR series. He has made 124 of these starts in Xfinity.

Poole ran full seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016 and ’17, making the playoffs each time while scoring 34 top-10 finishes and eight top fives. Poole finished a career-best sixth in the championship standings in 2017.

Poole made 31 starts for JD Motorsports last season and finished fifth at Talladega.