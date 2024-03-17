 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s win at Bristol
Matthew Centrowitz
Matthew Centrowitz: ‘This is my last year’
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s win at Bristol
Matthew Centrowitz
Matthew Centrowitz: ‘This is my last year’
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Wisconsin vs Illinois
Men’s March Madness bracket 2024: Inside the field of 68

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_mcbb_wisconsinvsillinois_240317.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois takes Big Ten Title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bristol Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins

  
Published March 17, 2024 07:42 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR Cup teams returned to the Bristol concrete for a spring race for the first time since the 2020 season. Denny Hamlin used the opportunity to win for the 52nd time in Cup.

Hamlin was the defending winner at Bristol after winning last season’s playoff race. He led a top 10 on Sunday that included Martin Truex Jr. in second, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, John Hunter Nemechek, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell.

MORE: Bristol spring race results

There were only five cars that finished on the lead lap after the final round of green flag pit stops. Zane Smith was the only driver that failed to finish a race featuring nine cautions for 98 laps.

Sunday’s race had 16 drivers that led laps. This matched the track record set in April 1989. The 54 lead changes surpassed the previous track record of 40, which was set in April 1991.

Hamlin is the fifth driver to win a race in the first five races of the season. He joins Christopher Bell (Phoenix), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas), Daniel Suarez (Atlanta) and William Byron (Daytona).