THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Despite watery chunk on 17, Wyndham Clark only one back at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Schauffele overcomes four-shot deficit to lead The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_xander_240316.jpg
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3_240316.jpg
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bristol Cup starting lineup

  
Published March 16, 2024 07:37 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway after scoring his 10th career pole Saturday.

This is the fourth pole in five races this season for Ford. It is the third of the year for Team Penske, which scored poles with Joey Logano at the Daytona 500 and at Las Vegas.

Rookie Josh Berry will start second, giving Stewart-Haas Racing its best start of the season.

Denny Hamlin starts third and will have Logano next to him. Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe occupy the third row.