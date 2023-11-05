Bubba Wallace’s Star Wars-themed helmet is high on Ryan Blaney’s wish list

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Blaney has a Star Wars tattoo on his right leg, can recite details of each movie and has met one of the stars of the trilogy’s sequels, but something on his Star Wars wish list is an item Bubba Wallace has.

A Star Wars-themed helmet.

Wallace, who admits he is not a lifelong fan of the movie franchise as Blaney is, will drive a car with Star Wars branding on it in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Wallace’s fire suit will be orange, similar to those of Rogue Squadron, the rebel pilots from the movie series, and his helmet is painted to be like the helmet of the pilots.

“I’m trying to get him to trade me that helmet,” said Blaney, one of the four drivers racing for a Cup title this weekend. “He doesn’t trade helmets. Even with me, he doesn’t trade helmets.”

Wallace said he won’t trade his helmet because he can’t.

“Columbia put their foot down on that one, I’m not even getting it,” Wallace said of the company that partnered with Star Wars to be on the No. 23 car for 23XI Racing. “If (Blaney) wins the championship, they might. I’ll give it to him. Maybe.”

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 03: A detail view of the Star Wars-themed helmet worn by Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota, in the garage area prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 03, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Wallace admits he doesn’t like to trade helmets.

“I just always loved my helmets,” said Wallace, who enters Sunday’s race 10th in points. “I remember getting my first one painted and I thought it was the coolest thing. I take a lot of pride in my helmets, what they look like, making sure there’s no scratches or dings on them. … I’ve always just been a helmet guy.

“I think the only one that I would probably trade with is Lewis (Hamilton). That would be pretty cool to have one of his. No offense to Barney … but his (helmets) are boring.”

Blaney admits it “stung” that Wallace got to do an ad with actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the franchise.

“I’m jealous he got to meet him,” Blaney said.

Blaney’s brush with Star Wars fame came several years ago when he met Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the movie series, at a Los Angeles Lakers game and got a photo with her.

Asked if he was starstruck meeting Hamill, Wallace said: “No, I mean my boss is MJ (Michael Jordan). … I don’t get starstruck. But when he did say “May the Force be with you always.’ That was pretty cool.

“I’ve heard that line. Everybody and their mother says it, but when you hear it from him, it was pretty special.”

