Busch Light Clash Saturday schedule

Saturday will be busy for NASCAR teams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The NASCAR Mexico Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race at the purpose-built short track.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will practice for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash. They will also take part in the four heat races that will set the majority of the lineup for Sunday’s race.

Saturday will showcase several changes in Cup. Toyota and Ford teams will debut new bodies. Legacy Motor Club will have John Hunter Nemechek make his first start in the No. 42. Spire Motorsports will debut its new lineup featuring Corey LaJoie, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith.

The changes continue with Rick Ware Racing fielding entries for Justin Haley and Kaz Grala. Kaulig Racing will have Josh Williams and Daniel Hemric in its two cars. Stewart-Haas Racing will add Noah Gragson and Josh Berry to its lineup of drivers.

LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 3

Weather

Saturday : Mostly cloudy skies during the day. A high of 58 degrees and a 4 percent chance of rain at the start of the NASCAR Mexico Series practice. A high of 56 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the Cup Series heat races.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 - 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Mexico Series

12 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity