Busch Light to sponsor Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing in 2024

Busch Light has signed a multi-year agreement to be a primary sponsor for Ross Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing team beginning in 2024.

The company is a sponsor of Kevin Harvick, who is retiring after this season and will be a broadcaster for Fox Sports’ telecast of NASCAR races next year.

Busch Light did not state Wednesday how many races it will serve as primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet beginning next year.

“With our longstanding commitment to NASCAR, we’ve activated many different types of programs with our sponsorship throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to team up with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain to continue finding compelling, creative ways to bring 21+ fans, NASCAR enthusiasts and Busch Light consumers closer to the sport they love,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch in a statement.

“Our goal is to showcase the things 21+ fans love while enjoying their favorite sport and favorite beer, and we can’t wait to do this along with Trackhouse Racing and Ross as they join the Busch Light family!”

Said team owner Justin Marks in a statement: “Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans. Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond.

“It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”