Carson Kvapil to make Xfinity debut at Martinsville for JR Motorsports

  
Published February 22, 2024 11:29 AM

Carson Kvapil, the two-time and defending zMAX Cars Tour Late Model Stock Car champion, will make his NASCAR Xfinity debut April 6 at Martinsville Speedway with JR Motorsports, the team announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old will drive the No. 88 at Martinsville.

He is the fifth driver to come from JR Motorsports’ Late Model program to make his Xfinity debut with the organization. The others are Richard Bowell, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer and Daytona 500 winner William Byron.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” said car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a statement from the team. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career.

“Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport.”

Kvapil, the son of 2003 NASCAR Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, made his Truck debut last September at Bristol, finishing 12th.

“I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville,” said Carson Kvapil in a statement from the team. “My dad made his NASCAR Cup Series debut there back in 2004, so it’s cool to make my first Xfinity start at the same track.

“I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Additional details regarding sponsorship and the No. 88 team will be announced later.