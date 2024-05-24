 Skip navigation
Charlotte Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole, Kyle Busch to start second

  
Published May 24, 2024 05:11 PM

Ty Gibbs will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway after winning the pole Friday.

Gibbs won the pole with a lap of 177.194 mph. Kyle Busch (176.482 mph) joins Gibbs on the front row.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Chandler Smith (176.246) qualified third, Jesse Love (175.873) will start fourth and Jeb Burton (175.496).

Points leader Austin Hill qualified eighth at 175.365 mph. Defending race winner Justin Allgaier will start ninth after a lap of 175.160 mph.

Gibbs and Busch are among six drivers scheduled to compete in the Xfinity and Cup race this weekend. Noah Gragson (173.144 mph) will start 18th. Shane van Gisbergen (169.907) qualified 29th. Chase Elliott (169.843) will start 30th. JJ Yeley will start 38th after spinning during his qualifying lap.

The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:19 p.m. ET Saturday.