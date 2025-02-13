Chase Briscoe gives Toyota its first Daytona 500 pole; will start first in his Joe Gibbs Racing debut

Chase Briscoe will start first in his debut for Joe Gibbs Racing, putting a Toyota on the pole position of the Daytona 500 for the first time in history.

Briscoe, who drove the past four seasons for Stewart-Haas Racing until the team was shuttered, turned a lap at 182.745 mph in the No. 19 Toyota Camry.

“It’s a great way to start our season,” Briscoe told FS1 after his third career pole position in NASCAR’s premier series. “What an unbelievable way to start off the year. Unbelievable way to start off with Toyota, to be able to be the guy to deliver them the first of anything when they’ve already accomplished so much is pretty cool. Man, to think I’m going to start on the pole of the Great American Race is unbelievable.”

RESULTS: Click here for Daytona 500 qualifying speeds

Toyota entered NASCAR’s premier series in 2007 but has lagged behind Chevrolet and Ford in battling for the Daytona 500 pole position until Wednesday night. It’s the 164th pole position in Cup for the manufacturer.

It’s the second Daytona 500 pole position for Joe Gibbs Racing, which last qualified first for the season opener with Bobby Labonte in 1998.

“Just can’t thank Coach Gibbs, the entire Joe Gibbs Racing organization,” Briscoe said. “The whole offseason, everybody kept telling me the focus was trying to qualify better at superspeedways. That’s something I really struggled at last year. For our 19 group to come here and sit on the pole at the biggest race of the year is pretty special.”

Austin Cindric qualified second in the No. 2 Ford at 182.463.

With only the top two positions set in the starting lineup, Briscoe and Cindric will form the front row of the 67th Great American Race. The rest of the starting spots will be set by two qualifying races Thursday night.

“It’s obviously a huge credit to the guys on the 2 car, building a really fast race car, a lot of fast Fords in the field,” Cindric, a former Xfinity Series teammate of Briscoe, told FS1. “Really cool. Starting pole would be better. Chase and I haven’t compared race results in our entire career, just take jabs at each other for qualifying results. This one is going to sting for a while.

“Congratulations to him and Coach and those guys. Pretty good to start on the front row with one of my good friends. All in all, a great box checked for the start of this week. I think every single part of this weekend is important to setting up with an opportunity to win this race on Sunday.”

Daytona 500 qualifying results

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota, 49.249 seconds, 182.745 mph

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford, 49.325, 182.463

3. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford, 49.335, 182.426

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 49.358, 182.341

5. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford, 49.376, 182.275

6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 49.413, 182.138

7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet, 49.444, 182.024

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 49.465, 181.947

9. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet, 49.466, 181.943

10. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet, 49.522, 181.737

11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford, 49.505, 181.800

12. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet, 49.506, 181.796

13. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 49.507, 181.792

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford, 49.535, 181.690

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 49.538, 181.679

16. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 49.545, 181.653

17. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet, 49.571, 181.558

18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 49.573, 181.550

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet, 49.616, 181.393

20. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 49.630, 181.342

21. William Byron, No. 24 Chevorlet, 49.636, 181.320

22. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota, 49.641, 181.302*

23. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford, 49.660, 181.232

24. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota, 49.695, 181.105

25. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 49.742, 180.934

26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota, 49.744, 180.926

27. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota, 49.770, 180.832

28. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota, 49.783, 180.785

29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota, 49.783, 180.785*

30 Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet, 49.789, 180.763

31. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet, 49.825, 180.632

32. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford, 49.830, 180.614

33. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet, 49.863, 180.495*

34. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet, 49.865, 180.487

35. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford, 49.879, 180.437*

36. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota, 49.912, 180.317

37. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 49.997, 180.011

38. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 45 Toyota, 50.025, 179.910

39. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Cheverolet, 50.069, 179.752*

40. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet, 50.090 179.677*

41. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 50.148, 179.469

42. Chandler Smith, No. 66 Ford, 50.351, 178.745*

43. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet, 50.626, 177.774*

44. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet, 51.055, 176.280*

45. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford, 51.835, 173.628

* — Open car