Starting lineups for Daytona 500 Duel qualifying races
Thursday’s two 60-lap qualifying races will set the field for the 67th Daytona 500.
Chase Briscoe, who won the pole position, will bring the 23-car field to the green flag in the first race. Austin Cindric will start second in the second race, which will have 22 cars.
Only the front row of Briscoe and Cindric was set for the Daytona 500 in Wednesday’s qualifying session. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by the results in the two 150-mile qualifying races, which are known as the Duel.
QUALIFYING RACE 1: Starting lineup by row l By car
QUALIFYING RACE 2: Starting lineup by row l By car
The first race will begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday with the second expected to begin around 8:15 p.m.
Of the 40 slots in the Daytona 500, 36 are guaranteed to chartered teams. The remaining four will be settled among nine drivers in open cars. Former Cup champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. already have locked into the field through their qualifying speeds.
Two Daytona 500 starting spots will be awarded to the highest open finishers in each qualifier.
In the first race, the open cars are being driven by Truex, Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, Chandler Smith and JJ Yeley.
In the second race, the open cars are being driven by Johnson, Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo and BJ McLeod.
Duel starting lineups
Race 1
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
2.Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
3. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
4. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
5. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
6. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
9. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
11. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota
13. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
14. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
15. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
16. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
17. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
20. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
22. Chandler Smith, No. 66 Ford
23. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet
Race 2
1.Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
5. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
8. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
10. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
11. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
12. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
13. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
14. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
15. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
16. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
17. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
18. Erik Jones, No. 43 Chevrolet
19. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
20. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet
21. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet
22. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford