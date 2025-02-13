Starting lineups for Daytona 500 Duel qualifying races

Thursday’s two 60-lap qualifying races will set the field for the 67th Daytona 500.

Chase Briscoe, who won the pole position, will bring the 23-car field to the green flag in the first race. Austin Cindric will start second in the second race, which will have 22 cars.

Only the front row of Briscoe and Cindric was set for the Daytona 500 in Wednesday’s qualifying session. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by the results in the two 150-mile qualifying races, which are known as the Duel.

The first race will begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday with the second expected to begin around 8:15 p.m.

Of the 40 slots in the Daytona 500, 36 are guaranteed to chartered teams. The remaining four will be settled among nine drivers in open cars. Former Cup champions Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. already have locked into the field through their qualifying speeds.

Two Daytona 500 starting spots will be awarded to the highest open finishers in each qualifier.

In the first race, the open cars are being driven by Truex, Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, Chandler Smith and JJ Yeley.

In the second race, the open cars are being driven by Johnson, Corey LaJoie, Anthony Alfredo and BJ McLeod.

Duel starting lineups

Race 1

1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

2.Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

3. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

4. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

5. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

6. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

9. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

11. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

12. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota

13. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

14. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

15. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

16. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

17. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

20. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

22. Chandler Smith, No. 66 Ford

23. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

Race 2

1.Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

3. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

5. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

6. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

8. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

9. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

10. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

11. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

12. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

13. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

14. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

15. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

16. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

17. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford

18. Erik Jones, No. 43 Chevrolet

19. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

20. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Chevrolet

21. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

22. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford