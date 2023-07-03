 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race Cup results, driver points

  
Published July 2, 2023 10:22 PM

CHICAGO — New Zealand’s Shane van Gisbergen took the lead from Justin Haley eight laps from the overtime finish to win Sunday’s inaugural Chicago Street Race .

The victory came in van Gisbergen’s first Cup start. He was driving the Project 91 car for Trackhouse Racing.

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points report

Haley finished second. Chase Elliott, driving a backup car after a crash in Saturday’s qualifying, finished third. Kyle Larson placed fourth. Kyle Busch came back from hitting the tire barrier in Turn 6 early in the race to place fifth.

The race was delayed by rain and shortened from 100 laps to 79 because of darkness. The race was set to end at Lap 75 before it went to overtime.

Martin Truex Jr. remains the points leader after Sunday’s race. He leads William Byron by nine points.

Rookie Ty Gibbs moved into 16th in the standings — what would be the final transfer spot to the playoffs. He leads Daniel Suarez by six points and Michael McDowell by 10 points with eight races left in the regular season.