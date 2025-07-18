 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race won’t be on NASCAR schedule in 2026

  
Published July 18, 2025 05:56 PM

NASCAR has informed the city of Chicago that it will not hold a street race there next year but leaves open the possibility of returning in 2027.

This month’s race marked the third consecutive year that NASCAR competed on the streets of Chicago. NASCAR’s agreement with the city was for three years (2023-25) with the option of two additional years (2026 and 2027).

Julie Giese, president of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race, sent a letter Friday to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson informing him of NASCAR’s decision to not race there next year.

In the letter, Giese wrote that by skipping the event in 2026 it will “afford us the time necessary to work collaboratively with your office and other community leaders to explore a new potential race date and to develop a plan that further optimizes operational efficiencies on the course build and breakdown while continuing our presence in the local community.

“Our goal is for the Chicago Street Race to return in 2027 with an event that further enhances the experience for residents and visitors alike, as we work together towards a new potential date, shorter build schedule, and additional tourism draws.”

The Chicago Street Race was held near July 4 weekend each of the past three years.

Giese explained in the letter to the Chicago mayor that the reason to “pause” the event is that “as we reflect on three successful years in Chicago, it is a priority for us to continue to be responsive to the feedback we’ve heard from residents, downtown stakeholders, and your administration.”

Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 in his series debut. That race averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 4.795 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on NBC since the 2017 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. Viewership peaked at 5.383 million when van Gisbergen took the checkered flag.

Alex Bowman won the race in 2024 and van Gisbergen won this year’s event.