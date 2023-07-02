 Skip navigation
Chicago Xfinity results

  
Published July 2, 2023 02:28 PM

CHICAGO — NASCAR declared Cole Custer the winner of the inaugural Xfinity Series Chicago Street Race on Sunday.

The race was stopped after 25 of 55 laps Saturday and could not resume Sunday due to rain and puddling on course.

The weather is expected to be better later Sunday for the Cup race, which is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Finishing behind Custer was John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Brett Moffitt and Austin Hill.