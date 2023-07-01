 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

  
Published July 1, 2023 01:27 PM

CHICAGO — Cole Custer won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race on the Chicago street course.

“It’s huge. We’re in Chicago. Buildings right there. When we got here, this is the coolest thing in NASCAR in I don’t even know since when,” an excited Custer told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon after winning his fourth pole of the season and second in a row.

“Our guys are clicking on all cylinders. ... This program is really running good right now. We just got to keep it rolling into the playoffs.”

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

Custer said he did only one lap in the final round of qualifying because he felt like he might wreck on a second lap.

Custer won the pole with a lap of 90.421 seconds (87.590 mph) around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

Sheldon Creed (87.573 mph) qualified second but bounced off the wall in Turn 8 and damaged his car. He’ll have to start at the rear for either going to a backup car or for making repairs to his primary car.

John Hunter Nemechek (87.308) qualified third and was followed by Connor Mosack (87.016) and Austin Hill (86.597).

Today’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:21 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Failing to qualify were Jeffrey Earnhardt, Dexter Bean, Joey Gase, Dexter Stacey and Dawson Cram.