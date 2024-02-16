 Skip navigation
WATER POLO-WORLD-2024-USA-HUN
U.S. women’s water polo team reclaims world title
Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League
Betting Matchweek 25 in the Premier League: Manchester United and City to Roll
NCAA Football: Georgia St. at Louisiana State
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott resigns, heading to South Carolina as assistant

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?
nbc_dps_caitlinclarkrecord_240216.jpg
Patrick: NBA should put Clark in 3-point contest
nbc_pft_chiefsfreeagents_240216.jpg
Sneed hopes Chiefs can afford him and Jones

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chris Buescher leaves Daytona for birth of second child

  
Published February 16, 2024 10:55 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chris Buescher has returned home to North Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, RFK Racing announced Friday morning.

The team said that Buescher will be back for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

David Ragan, who is driving a third RFK entry in the Daytona 500, will run limited laps in Buescher’s car during Friday’s practice in addition to practicing in his No. 60, the team stated.

Cup practice is scheduled from 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.