Chris Buescher leaves Daytona for birth of second child

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chris Buescher has returned home to North Carolina to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, RFK Racing announced Friday morning.

The team said that Buescher will be back for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

David Ragan, who is driving a third RFK entry in the Daytona 500, will run limited laps in Buescher’s car during Friday’s practice in addition to practicing in his No. 60, the team stated.

Cup practice is scheduled from 5:35 - 6:25 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

