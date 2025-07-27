 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
Thorbjorn Olesen makes hole-in-one, shares 3M Open lead with Akshay Bhatia

Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph

  
Published July 26, 2025 09:21 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Connor Zilisch delivered JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity Series victory after he capped a chaotic final 15 laps with his third consecutive win of the season.

The final 15 laps saw three lead changes and NASCAR issue a five-lap penalty to one of the frontrunners for reckless driving.

MORE: Xfinity results

MORE: Xfinity driver points

The result was that Zilisch became the first driver to win three races in a row since Noah Gragson won four in a row in 2022.

Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. was thrilled to witness JR Motorsports become the fourth team to win at least 100 Xfinity races.

“There’s been some tough times and some hard times, but it’s what you are willing to go through ...” Earnhardt said.

Twenty-two drivers have contributed to JRM’s 100 Xfinity wins. Zilisch’s win gives JRM 12 victories in 21 races this season.

The organization has had at least one car finish in the top five in a record 23 consecutive races. JR Motorsports is the second team in Xfinity history to have at least one car finish first or second in 10 consecutive races (Joe Gibbs Racing had an 11-race streak in 2009).

It appeared that reigning series champion Justin Allgaier would give JRM its 100th win. He led 37 of the first 86 laps and won the second stage.

Allgaier lost the lead on Lap 87 when Kyle Larson, slid up and made slight contact with Allgaier, which sent Allgaier into the wall. Zilisch took the lead.

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
Austin Hill’s contact in the right rear of Aric Almirola’s car sent Almirola into the wall nose-first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The race was slowed when Austin Hill’s contact with the right rear of Aric Almirola’s car sent Almirola into the wall. NASCAR penalized Hill five laps for reckless driving.

JGR’s Taylor Gray passed Zilisch for the lead with five laps to go. Zilisch got by him with two laps to go and went on to earn his sixth career series win.

Asked who Zilisch reminded him of, Earnhardt said Jeff Gordon or Jimmie Johnson and then added: "(Zilisch) might be even more of a comet. He might be even more rare than that. ... When it comes down to it, it’s pretty impressive to see him work. I just feel like we’re on the front end of witnessing this really incredible career.”

Sam Mayer finished second. He was followed by Gray, Larson and Ryan Sieg.

Stage 1 winner: Sam Mayer

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 2 at Iowa Speedway.