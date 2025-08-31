Connor Zilisch wins Portland Xfinity race as rookies take top four spots

Connor Zilisch passed Austin Hill on an overtime restart and went to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Portland International Raceway, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish by rookie drivers.

It is the first time in series history that rookies have taken the top four spots in a race.

The victory is Zilisch’s series-high eighth of the season — most in Xfinity history in a season for a rookie. It is his sixth victory in the last seven races. The JR Motorsports driver also won both stages Saturday.

Zilisch is the third driver to finish inside the top five in 13 consecutive races and first since Carl Edwards in 2008-09.

The top four finishers were rookies: Zilisch, William Sawalich (career-best second place), Nick Sanchez (third) and Christian Eckes (fourth). Hill completed the top five. Carson Kvapil placed sixth and clinched a playoff spot.

Zilisch led the first 67 laps in the 78-lap race before losing the lead to Hill on a late restart. A caution on Lap 72 sent the race to overtime and Zilisch, restarting second, took the lead back from Hill and pulled away to win.

Harrison Burton holds the final playoff spot by 31 points on cousin Jeb Burton heading into next weekend’s regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway. Harrison Burton finished 12th. Jeb Burton placed seventh.

Stage 1 winner: Connor Zilisch

Stage 2 winner: Connor Zilisch

Next: The series races at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 6 at World Wide Technology Raceway in the regular season finale.