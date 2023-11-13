Crew chief Ben Beshore joins John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club

Crew chief Ben Beshore will join John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club for the 2024 Cup season, the team announced Monday.

Beshore served as Nemechek’s crew chief this past season in the Xfinity Series. They combined to win seven races and reached the Championship 4 for Joe Gibbs Racing. They’ll be together in 2024 with the No. 42 team at Legacy MC.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and continue working with John Hunter in the Cup Series — we had so much success last season,” Beshore said in a statement from the team. “I’m looking forward to helping build this program into a perennial contender that can compete at the highest level possible each and every week.”

Said Nemechek in a statement from the team: “The partnership between driver and crew chief requires a type of chemistry that is hard to find. As a driver, if you’re lucky enough to find a crew chief that you mesh with as well as Ben and I do, you do everything possible to stick together.

“I look forward to building on our competitive partnership and fighting for more wins and championships.”

Beshore has been a crew chief in 71 Cup races — all with Kyle Busch. Beshore served in an interim role for three races in 2017 and was Busch’s crew chief in 2021-22. They won three races together.

Beshore won 15 races in the Xfinity Series, working with Nemechek, Harrison Burton and Busch, among others.