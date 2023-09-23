 Skip navigation
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

  
Published September 23, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will hit the track Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 1.5-mile track as they continue the opening round of the playoffs. Cup Series teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Round of 12 opener.

The Xfinity Series field will feature two drivers making their debuts. Layne Riggs will drive the No. 11 for Kaulig Racing. Daniel Dye will drive the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing. Trevor Bayne will be back in the lineup as he makes his third start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar will continue to make Cup starts for Legacy Motor Club after expanding his schedule. Zane Smith will also be in the Cup lineup, as he drives the No. 38 for Front Row Motorsports. Todd Gilliland will move over to the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing for the weekend.

Texas Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. High of 96 degrees and a 15% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity Series race. High of 91 degrees and a 1% chance of rain during Cup Series qualifying.

Saturday, Sept. 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:05 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)