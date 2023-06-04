 Skip navigation
Cup results at WWT Raceway, driver points

  
Published June 4, 2023 05:39 PM
June 4, 2023 09:21 PM
Kyle Busch earned his third victory of the season in a caution-filled Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter.

Kyle Busch scored his third Cup victory of the season, winning Sunday’s Cup race at WWT Raceway in overtime .

Busch is tied with William Byron for most victories this season. Busch and Byron have combined to win three of the last six Cup points races (two by Busch and one by Byron).

MORE: Cup race results at WWT Raceway

MORE: Cup driver standings after WWT Raceway

Denny Hamlin finished second. Joey Logano placed third. Kyle Larson overcame struggles early in the race to finish fourth. Martin Truex Jr. completed the top five.

Corey LaJoie finished 21st, driving the No. 9 for the suspended Chase Elliott.

Ryan Blaney placed sixth and took the points lead from Ross Chastain, who placed 22nd. Chastain fell to fifth in the standings.