Cup results, points after Charlotte Motor Speedway as Ross Chastain earns first Coke 600 win
Ross Chastain became the eighth winner to lock into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, capturing a victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Trackhouse Racing driver ended an 18-race winless streak in the No. 1 Chevrolet with his sixth career victory in his 236th start. He also won for the first time in his eighth start at the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, N.C. (where his previous best finish was eighth).
Chastain started last after crashing in practice Saturday ane led twice for eight of 400 laps (including the final six). Per Racing Insights, he was the first Cup driver to win in a backup car since William Byron in the 2024 Daytona 500.
Byron, who led a race-high 283 of 400 laps and won the first three stages, finished second at Charlotte after losing the lead to Chastain with six laps remaining.
Chase Briscoe finished a season-high third. A.J. Allmendinger took fourth for his first top-five finish since October 2023. Brad Keselowski placed fifth for his first top 10 this season.
Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson rounded out the top 10.
In the regular-season standings, Byron moved into first by 29 points over Kyle Larson, who finished 37th after a crash.
Finishing order at Charlotte Motor Speedway:
1. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
2. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
4. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
7. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
10. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
16. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
17. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
18. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
19. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
23. Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Chevrolet
24. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
25. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
27. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
29. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
30. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
31. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
32. Derek Kraus, No. 44 Chevrolet
33. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford
34. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
35. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
36. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
37. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
39. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
40. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota