Cup results, points after Charlotte Motor Speedway as Ross Chastain earns first Coke 600 win

Ross Chastain became the eighth winner to lock into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, capturing a victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Trackhouse Racing driver ended an 18-race winless streak in the No. 1 Chevrolet with his sixth career victory in his 236th start. He also won for the first time in his eighth start at the 1.5-mile oval in Concord, N.C. (where his previous best finish was eighth).

Chastain started last after crashing in practice Saturday ane led twice for eight of 400 laps (including the final six). Per Racing Insights, he was the first Cup driver to win in a backup car since William Byron in the 2024 Daytona 500.

Byron, who led a race-high 283 of 400 laps and won the first three stages, finished second at Charlotte after losing the lead to Chastain with six laps remaining.

Chase Briscoe finished a season-high third. A.J. Allmendinger took fourth for his first top-five finish since October 2023. Brad Keselowski placed fifth for his first top 10 this season.

Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson rounded out the top 10.

In the regular-season standings, Byron moved into first by 29 points over Kyle Larson, who finished 37th after a crash.

Finishing order at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

1. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

2. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

3. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

4. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

6. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

7. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

9. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

10. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

12. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

13. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

16. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

17. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

18. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

19. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

21. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

22. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

23. Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Chevrolet

24. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

25. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

26. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

27. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

28. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

29. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

30. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

31. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

32. Derek Kraus, No. 44 Chevrolet

33. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Ford

34. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

35. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

36. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

37. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

38. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

39. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

40. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

