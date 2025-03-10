Cup results, points after Phoenix Raceway as Christopher Bell makes NASCAR history
Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top two spots at Phoenix Raceway as Christopher Bell nipped teammate Denny Hamlin for his third consecutive victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Bell, who led six times for a race-high 105 of 312 laps, became the first driver to win three consecutive races during the Next Gen era, which began with the 2022 season. Kyle Larson, who finished third at Phoenix, was the most recent driver to win three consecutive in NASCAR’s premier series in 2021.
With his 12th career victory, Bell became the second JGR to win at least three straight races. Kyle Busch won three consecutive (and four out of five) in 2015.
Bell, won the past two weeks at Circuit of The Americas and Atlanta Motor Speedway, also is the fourth driver to win three of the first four races in a Cup season. The others are Kevin Harvick (2018), Bill Elliott (1992) and Herb Thomas (1954).
It’s the second win for Bell at Phoenix, the 1-mile oval that will play host to the championship race season finale Nov. 2. He now has multiple wins at two Cup tracks (having also won twice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway).
In the regular-season championship standings through four races, Daytona 500 winner William Byron leads by 13 points over Bell. Tyler Reddick is 22 points behind in third.
Phoenix finishing order
1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
4. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
5. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
8. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
9. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
12. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
14. John H Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
15. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
16. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
17. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
18. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
19. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
20. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
24. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
25. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
26. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
27. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
28. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
30. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Chevrolet
31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
32. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
33. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
34. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
35. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
36. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
37. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota