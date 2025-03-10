Cup results, points after Phoenix Raceway as Christopher Bell makes NASCAR history

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top two spots at Phoenix Raceway as Christopher Bell nipped teammate Denny Hamlin for his third consecutive victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bell, who led six times for a race-high 105 of 312 laps, became the first driver to win three consecutive races during the Next Gen era, which began with the 2022 season. Kyle Larson, who finished third at Phoenix, was the most recent driver to win three consecutive in NASCAR’s premier series in 2021.

With his 12th career victory, Bell became the second JGR to win at least three straight races. Kyle Busch won three consecutive (and four out of five) in 2015.

Bell, won the past two weeks at Circuit of The Americas and Atlanta Motor Speedway, also is the fourth driver to win three of the first four races in a Cup season. The others are Kevin Harvick (2018), Bill Elliott (1992) and Herb Thomas (1954).

It’s the second win for Bell at Phoenix, the 1-mile oval that will play host to the championship race season finale Nov. 2. He now has multiple wins at two Cup tracks (having also won twice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway).

In the regular-season championship standings through four races, Daytona 500 winner William Byron leads by 13 points over Bell. Tyler Reddick is 22 points behind in third.

Phoenix finishing order

1. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

4. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

5. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

6. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

7. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

8. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

9. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

11. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

12. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

14. John H Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

15. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

16. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

17. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

18. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

19. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

20. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

23. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

24. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

25. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

26. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

27. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

28. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

30. Katherine Legge, No. 78 Chevrolet

31. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

32. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

33. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

34. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

35. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

36. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

37. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota