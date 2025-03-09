What NASCAR drivers said after Phoenix Cup race won by Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell — Winner: “How about that one, race fans? Oh, my gosh, man. Whenever you’re sitting there dreaming it up, that’s about as ugly as it gets. You put the red tires on, you’re like, All right, what I don’t want to happen is go 20, 30 laps, get a yellow. That happened. Then we went 10 more laps, had another yellow. It was all about who could get clear on the restart. Neither of us could. We were racing really, really hard there coming to the line. JGR ran 1-2, how about that?”

Denny Hamlin — Second: “Yeah, great job out of this team. Got better and better as it went. Pit crew did a phenomenal job to keep us in the game when we had a bad stop in the middle. They made up for it at the end. First time we were able to get some clean air all day. Obviously our car was really fast. Really kind of wanted it to stay green there because I thought in the long runs is really where we were going to be able to excel, especially on these tires. But we got a good restart. The 5 really gave me a great push on the frontstretch on the restart, down the backstretch. I had kind of position on the 20. I knew he was going to ship it in there. He had to use me. He could. Obviously we just kind of ran out of racetrack there. Great finish. Great job by the whole Joe Gibbs team to give us some fast cars.”

Kyle Larson — Third: “: I felt like that was my only hope. Yeah, I felt like I made the correct decisions there. I don’t know, I’d have to look back at it. I thought being patient to try and keep them side by side down the back was good. I could have shot to the bottom, but I felt like I would have wrecked everybody there. Yeah, just kind of gave ourselves a shot for them to maybe get into each other and us squeak by. Good to finish third. I felt like we were going to be lucky to finish top 10. Pit crew did a great job there that last stop. They made good adjustments compared to our first option tire (in) round two. Yeah, got better but need to be a lot, lot better to have any shot to win here in the fall when it really matters. Great to get a solid finish in here. It’s been kind of a struggle for us here to start the year. Happy about that. Go to Vegas and try to do good again.”

Shane van Gisbergen — 31st: “They were racing four-wide. I hoped over a wheel and there wasn’t much I could do. I tried to pull it up and got a bit loose. We were getting better and better as the race went on. I felt like the No. 88 Chevy was getting better, too. It’s a shame we’re still not out there learning. I really like the soft tire. They just give you so much more feel. It feels like they should probably be the primary tire, and they should make a softer one. The cars move around and you have so much pull going on, but yeah, it is what it is. On the yellow, we kind of struggled a little bit.”

Justin Haley — 34th: “I knew (Ty Gibbs) was coming across my nose and I just tried to lift. It honestly just looked like a racing deal. I’m not sure that anyone did anything wrong. We were just racing four-wide and we all just ran out of room there on exit. I hate that it tore up two Spire Motorsports Chevys, but there’s a lot we can take from today and we’ll move onto Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). I wish I would have been on the option tires the whole time, and everyone else would have been on the primaries. They just make you feel like Superman. I like the tire. I honestly feel like we should go to it everywhere. They make the cars drive a lot better. I don’t know if that’s what you want, but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Chase Briscoe — 35th: “That was about the biggest you can crash at Phoenix. It was a big one. Yeah, just on that restart, we were all kind of three, four wide. And I just climbed over (Justin Haley’s right front). Yeah, unfotrtunately, we were able to go to the tail and drove back up to 13th and felt really good about our Toyota. I got myself in a bad spot, and I was probably trying to fade a little more left just knowing that (Carson Hocevar) was on my right rear and climbed over (Haley’s) right front. Unfortunate but try to learn from it and not do that again and go on to Vegas.”

Carson Hocevar — 36th: “It’s frustrating. The car was fast. I felt like our Chevrolet was pretty good, we just got behind on a pit stop and just playing the tire game. Shouldn’t have been back there was what the result of it was, unfortunately. We had track position, the way that cycle worked out, we were just back there in the mess. Unfortunate, but our Spire cars are fast, and I’m sure they’ll be fast again.”

Riley Herbst — 37th: “It all happened in front of me. Just kind of biding my time, learning, continue to work and build. They were wrecking off Turn 2, and I tried to avoid it to go low and just caught in it at the last second. Frustrated for sure but get to go home next weekend and hopefully have a good run.”