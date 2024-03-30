Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams are on track Saturday at Richmond Raceway.
Saturday marks the start of back-to-back short track weekends for NASCAR’s top two series and it will feature multiple Richmond winners.
Chandler Smith is the defending winner of the Xfinity race at Richmond. Justin Allgaier has two wins at the .75-mile track. Cole Custer has one win.
The entry list will include multiple guest drivers. Aric Almirola will be in the No. 20 Toyota while Taylor Gray will be in the No. 19 as he makes his Xfinity debut. Accomplished short track racer Bubba Pollard will join JR Motorsports as he makes his Xfinity debut.
Matt DiBenedetto will attempt to make his first Xfinity start since 2019 as he joins a new team, Viking Motorsports. He will have to qualify for the Xfinity race on speed during Saturday morning’s session.
Richmond Raceway Weekend Schedule
Weekend weather
Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 70 degrees. A high of 65 degrees with a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Saturday, March 30
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 6:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 8:35 - 8:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 9:05 - 10 a.m.— Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
- 10:35 - 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1 Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)