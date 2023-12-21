The Dale Jr. Foundation raised $1.3 million in 2023 as it supported nearly 70 groups, organizations and charities.

The Dale Jr. Foundation, founded in 2007, focuses on organizations that support its key areas of focus — Hope, Hunger, Wellness, Education and Empowerment.

The list of impacted organizations in 2023 included Blessings in Backpack, Children’s Hope Alliance, Classroom Central, FeedNC, Pat’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center, Pharos Parenting and the Make-A-Wish Foundation among many others.

“This has been a tremendous year of giving,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, vice president of The Dale Jr. Foundation, in a statement. “Thanks to the generous donations and hard work of so many special people, The Foundation has been able to support a number of impactful and worthwhile causes.”

The biggest fundraising event was the Driven to Give gala, which featured multiple auctions and raffles. Comedian Dusty Slay, known for his bit about giving two weeks’ notice, performed as the attendees raised nearly $450,000.

Another significant event in 2023 was the annual Ride-Along program. Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove participants around North Wilkesboro Speedway and Martinsville Speedway while raising $300,000.

The fundraising efforts continued with the annual auction of race-worn gloves, which raised $75,000, and a raffle for a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Tracker Bass Buggy boat. This raffle raised $163,000.

The financial support was only one aspect of the Foundation’s work. There were several community outreach programs, including an All-Kids Bike Build at South Elementary School in Mooresville.

2023 continued the The Dale Jr. Foundation’s trend of supporting those in need through donations and acts of service. The Foundation has raised more than $11 million since 2007.