Daytona 500 entry list features 42 cars for 40 positions in Great American Race

  
Published February 12, 2024 05:40 PM

NASCAR released the entry lists Monday for this weekend’s Daytona 500, the Xfinity Series race at Daytona and the Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona.

MORE: Weather forecast for Daytona 500, Speedweek

MORE: Pressing questions ahead of Daytona 500

Here is a look at the entry list for each series at Daytona.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

There are 42 cars entered for 40 spots. The 36 chartered teams are all guaranteed a starting spot.

Daytona 500 entry list

The six drivers vying for the remaining four spots in the Daytona 500 will be:

Kaz Grala in the No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports

David Ragan in the No. 60 for RFK Racing

Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports

BJ McLeod in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84 for Legacy Motor Club

A driver has yet to be named for the No. 44 for NY Racing Team.

XFINITY SERIES

There are 44 entries for the 38 spots in Saturday’s race.

Xfinity entry list

Former Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who will run the full Xfinity Series and select Cup races this season for Kaulig Racing, will be in the No. 97. That car is listed as TBA since NASCAR must approve him but that is expected to be a formality.

Also entered is Hailie Deegan, who will run the full season for AM Racing as a rookie. Competing against van Gisbergen and Deegan for top rookie honors will be Jesse Love, who will drive for Richard Childress Racing.

This event marks the debut of Sammy Smith with JR Motorsports and Chandler Smith and Sheldon Creed with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Frankie Muinz is entered in the No. 35 for Joey Gase Motorsports.

Also, Daniel Suarez is entered and will drive the No. 14 for SS Green Light Racing.

CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

There are 38 entries for 36 spots in Friday night’s race at Daytona.

Truck entry list

Cup driver Corey LaJoie is entered for Spire Motorsports. Ty Dillon makes his debut with Rackley W.A.R.

Ben Rhodes begins his quest for a third title in four seasons.