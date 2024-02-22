 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Anderson
Report: Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball 2024: Are We Really Without Starting Pitcher Aces?
Ryan Bader
Bader Previews Champs Series Fight with Ferreira

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cristobaldelsolarintv_240222.jpg
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
nbc_edge_bader_242202_1920x1080_2311141443848.jpg
Bader predicts stoppage in bout vs. Ferreira
nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Anderson
Report: Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins
MLB: NLDS-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball 2024: Are We Really Without Starting Pitcher Aces?
Ryan Bader
Bader Previews Champs Series Fight with Ferreira

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cristobaldelsolarintv_240222.jpg
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
nbc_edge_bader_242202_1920x1080_2311141443848.jpg
Bader predicts stoppage in bout vs. Ferreira
nbc_smx_mcadoofeature_240222.jpg
Should McAdoo be thanking sister for his career?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Kraus to make NASCAR Cup debut at Las Vegas

  
Published February 22, 2024 02:46 PM

Derek Kraus will make his Cup debut March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Kaulig Racing, the team announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old will run five other Cup races this season in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing: Phoenix (March 10), Kansas (May 5), Darlington (May 12), World Wide Technology Raceway (June 2) and Phoenix (Nov. 10).

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams after Daytona 500
With a little good, comes some bad.

“I’m really excited to make my first Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing, the team that I also made my Xfinity Series debut with!” said Kraus in a statement from the team. “I’m thankful to (owner) Matt Kaulig and (Kaulig Racing President) Chris Rice for believing in me, as well as Western States Flooring, a partner that has supported me throughout my career. I can’t wait to get to work with Travis Mack’s group and see what we can do in Las Vegas.”

This won’t be Kraus’ first time in a Cup car at a track. He practiced and qualified for AJ Allmendinger last year at Richmond while Allmendinger was competing in the Xfinity race at Road America.

Kraus drove eight Xfinity races for Kaulig Racing last season. He had three top-10 finishes. He has 76 career Truck starts.