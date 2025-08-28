 Skip navigation
New York Mets v Washington Nationals
Marlins at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Tennessean
Calvin Ridley fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

FowlerDPS828.jpg
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’
nbc_dps_tombrady_250828.jpg
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
nbc_roto_oroybestbets_250828.jpg
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Frankie Muniz injured in fall from ladder, will miss NASCAR Truck race at Darlington

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:25 AM

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz suffered a broken wrist in a fall from a ladder Wednesday and will miss Saturday’s race at Darlington.

Muniz stated he suffered a distal radius fracture.

The actor, known for his roles in the “Malcolm in the Middle” TV series, is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He has one top-10 finish and is 24th in the points.

Frankie Muniz
Friday 5: Frankie Muniz wants to show ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
The actor known for his role in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ makes his return to racing by competing in Saturday’s ARCA race at Daytona.

Muniz stated on social media that he fell from the top of a ladder while changing batteries in a ring camera in his backyard in Arizona.

“While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse,” Muniz said on social media. “I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for Ford Performance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared.”

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Darlington weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
The playoffs will open at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

Reaume Brothers Racing stated Thursday that Mason Maggio will replace Muniz this weekend at Darlington.

After Saturday’s race, which is the opening event of the Truck playoffs, the next three events in the series will be Sept. 11 at Bristol, Sept. 20 at New Hampshire and Oct. 3 at the Charlotte Roval.