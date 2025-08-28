Frankie Muniz injured in fall from ladder, will miss NASCAR Truck race at Darlington

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Frankie Muniz suffered a broken wrist in a fall from a ladder Wednesday and will miss Saturday’s race at Darlington.

Muniz stated he suffered a distal radius fracture.

The actor, known for his roles in the “Malcolm in the Middle” TV series, is in his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He has one top-10 finish and is 24th in the points.

Muniz stated on social media that he fell from the top of a ladder while changing batteries in a ring camera in his backyard in Arizona.

“While I’m gutted to miss the races, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse,” Muniz said on social media. “I feel for my team, who’ve poured their hearts into this season, and I’m thankful for Ford Performance and their unwavering support. The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared.”

Reaume Brothers Racing stated Thursday that Mason Maggio will replace Muniz this weekend at Darlington.

After Saturday’s race, which is the opening event of the Truck playoffs, the next three events in the series will be Sept. 11 at Bristol, Sept. 20 at New Hampshire and Oct. 3 at the Charlotte Roval.