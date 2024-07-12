 Skip navigation
Friday NASCAR schedule at 2024 Pocono Raceway

  
Published July 12, 2024 05:00 AM
Pocono Raceway's size forces new strategy
July 11, 2024 01:01 PM
Jeff Burton discusses how the size difference of Pocono Raceway compared to other tracks on the circuit will force NASCAR Cup Series drivers to try new strategies on an "unpredictable" course.

The Craftsman Truck Series is in action Friday at Pocono with practice, qualifying and the 70-lap, 175-mile race.

Pocono Raceway

Weather

  • Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and a 54% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
  • Noon-5 p.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. - 2:20 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS2)
  • 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS2)
  • 5:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (70 laps, 175 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)